Shelling heard in frontline Ukrainian city despite announced Russian ceasefire: AFP

MOSCOW - AFP journalists heard both outgoing and incoming shelling in the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Friday after 0900 GMT (5pm Singapore time) when a Russian ceasefire was supposed to have come into effect.

The artillery fire was lighter than it has been in recent days and the streets of the largely bombed-out city were mostly empty except for military vehicles.

The ceasefire, dismissed by Ukraine as an empty gesture and an attempt by Moscow to gain time to regroup its forces, is due to last until 2100 GMT on Saturday.

Mr Putin’s order to stop fighting for 36 hours came after Moscow suffered its worst reported loss of life of the war and as Ukraine’s allies pledged to send armoured vehicles and a second Patriot air defence battery to aid Kyiv.

A senior Ukraine official said shortly after the supposed start of Russia’s pause in fighting that Moscow’s forces had struck the southern city of Kherson in an attack that left several people dead or wounded.

“There were at least four explosions ... They talk about a ceasefire. This is who we are at war with,” said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the presidential administration.

He did not say whether the strikes themselves had occurred before or after the ceasefire’s start time.

Earlier on Friday morning - Christmas Eve for Russians and many Ukrainians - Russian shells hit Kramatorsk, a Ukrainian city near the frontline in the industrial Donetsk region that Russia claims as its territory, the city mayor said.

“Kramatorsk is under fire. Stay in shelters,” mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said on social media. He did not give details of damage.

Both Russia and Ukraine celebrate Orthodox Christmas.

The Russian leader’s order also came following ceasefire calls from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill, a staunch Putin supporter.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the unilateral ceasefire “cannot and should not be taken seriously” while a close adviser said Russia “must leave the occupied territories” for there to be any real let up in hostilities.