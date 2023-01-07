US announces $4b in military assistance for Ukraine

WASHINGTON - The United States announced US$3 billion (S$4 billion) in military assistance for Ukraine on Friday, which the White House said was the largest aid package for Kyiv to date.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the assistance, which will be detailed later by the Pentagon, is expected to include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, MRAPs and other personnel carriers, and self-propelled howitzers.

Washington and Berlin announced the previous day that they would provide armoured vehicles – Bradleys from the United States and Marders from Germany – but did not provide details.

Berlin said on Friday that it would send about 40 of the Marder vehicles to Ukraine within weeks, and that training on them would be provided in Germany.

Both they and the Bradleys – which are usually armed with a 25mm autocannon, a 7.62mm machine gun and anti-tank missiles – will provide Ukrainian forces with additional firepower.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists that the Bradleys “are very significant in terms of being able to do what we call combined arms manoeuvre warfare,” an area in which the Pentagon has said it will provide training to Kyiv’s forces.

The vehicles are “very much tied to the war that we’re seeing on the ground right now and what we anticipate we’ll see throughout the winter months,” Mr Kirby said.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said the previous day that the Bradley is “not a tank, but it’s a tank killer.”

“We’re confident that it will aid them on the battlefield,” he added.