‘No limits’ to Ukraine support, France’s Emmanuel Macron tells party leaders

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron on March 7 said France would not rule out any option to support Ukraine two years into Russia’s invasion, leaders of several major French political parties said.

Speaking after the two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the party chiefs said the talks with Mr Macron left them concerned, with some accusing him of using the conflict to boost his coalition’s standing ahead of crucial European elections this summer.

The president had last week stunned many in Europe by refusing to rule out the dispatch of Western ground troops to Ukraine, pointing to Russia’s hardening stance.

And earlier this week, Mr Macron urged Ukraine’s allies not to be “cowards” in supporting the ex-Soviet country to fight off the Russian invasion.

Some party leaders on March 7 said Mr Macron advocated a “no limits” approach to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Green party leader Marine Tondelier recounted Mr Macron saying Russian President Vladimir Putin “obviously has no limits.”

She said it was “extremely worrying” to see Mr Macron tell the meeting “we must show we have no limits,” too.

Mr Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, said he had pleaded with Mr Macron “not to go to war with Russia.”

The president’s thinking includes “no limits and no red lines”, said Mr Bardella.

Far-left heavyweight Manuel Bompard added: “I arrived worried and I left even more worried.”

Weighing in from Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 7 that Mr Macron “continues to raise the level of France’s direct involvement” in the Ukraine war.

‘Total solidarity’

France’s parliament will have a chance to vote on the country’s Ukraine strategy, including a bilateral security treaty signed with Kyiv in February.

Debates and non-binding votes will take place on March 12 in the National Assembly lower house and in the Senate upper house on March 13.