Macron-Scholz rift deepens with war in Ukraine war at crucial juncture

BERLIN - Emmanuel Macron’s refusal to rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine has exposed deep divisions with France’s traditional partner, Germany, which could play into the hands of Russia, analysts warned on Feb 28.

Following a meeting of Kyiv’s backers in Paris on Feb 26, Mr Macron made his suggestion, prompting a slapdown from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who insisted there “will be no soldiers on Ukrainian soil sent there by European states or Nato states”.

The very public differences between the two leaders of Europe’s biggest powers was a “disaster”, German magazine Spiegel said.

The two could have “demonstrated that they are determined to support the Ukrainians in the trenches”.

“Instead, Chancellor Scholz and President Macron are airing their rivalry in public,” Spiegel said, chalking it up to the leaders’ ego.

The open display of discord underlined how relations were at a “very low point”, Ms Rym Momtaz of the International Institute for Strategic Studies told AFP.

Former German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger, too, called it “deeply regrettable” that relations between the two were so fragile at a time “when Europe is confronted with the most strategically, militarily and politically difficult crisis in years”.

“If Germany and France are presenting themselves bickering and disunity in front of Russia, where will champagne corks be popping? Not in Washington and not in Italy, but in Moscow,” Mr Ischinger told Welt newspaper.

Cheques but no risk

While Mr Macron and former chancellor Angela Merkel had always sought to present a united front, the French leader and Mr Scholz have struggled to do the same since the German Social Democrat took office in 2021.

There were “several fundamental differences” between the two sides which have spilled over to how to support Ukraine in their battle to repel Russia, Ms Momtaz said, citing a litany of examples from the design of European air defence to sourcing of arms as two further issues.

Ultimately, “these divergences weaken Europe’s capacity to address security challenges”.

With the unease growing over the spat, Mr Scholz’s spokesman, Mr Steffen Hebestreit, sought to play down the latest dispute, saying the disagreement between the two sides was “not dramatic”.

But observers say the two sides share the blame as they jostle for prominence.

“Both are all too happy to present themselves as driving forces in Europe, as thought leaders and doers,” Spiegel said.