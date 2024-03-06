Greece stands with Ukraine, PM Mitsotakis says, in first visit since Russia’s invasion

ODESA, Ukraine - Greece will continue standing at Ukraine's side, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on March 6, after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Black Sea port of Odesa.

"My presence here reflects the respect of the entire free world for your people and underlines Greece's commitment to remain by your side," Mr Mitsotakis told Mr Zelensky, in his first visit to the country since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Greece, a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member and a traditional ally to Ukraine's bid to join the military alliance and the European Union, has offered military help to the country.

"We discussed what other means we can use to expand the security space in the Black Sea. How we can add protection to our people – both military and civilian. We need more air defence," Mr Zelensky said.

Mr Zelensky said Greece would participate in a peace formula summit in Switzerland.

Mr Zelensky and Mr Mitsotakis visited a residential building – the site of Russian drone attack on March 2, that killed 12 people, including five children. REUTERS