New missile strikes hit energy sites in western Ukraine

MOSCOW - Russia said on Tuesday it continued to launch long-range air strikes on Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure.

"The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities have been hit," the Defence Ministry said.

Parts of Ukraine were left without power following the strikes, which began on Monday and are the biggest since the start of the war.

The Lviv region in western Ukraine was hit by strikes, local officials said on Tuesday, a day after Russia carried out a mass retaliatory attack on Ukraine.

"As of this moment, there have been three explosions at two energy facilities in the Lviv region," Governor Maxim Kozitsky said on the Telegram chat app.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said there was a strike on the region's main city, also called Lviv. He added that about a third of the city was without power, and water supplies were disrupted in two districts.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday accused Russia of committing war crimes by deliberately targeting energy facilities to create “unbearable conditions for civilians”.

“Primary targets of Russian strikes are energy facilities. They’ve hit many yesterday, and they hit the same and new ones today. These are war crimes planned well in advance and aimed at creating unbearable conditions for civilians – Russia’s deliberate strategy since months,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mass retaliatory strikes hit Ukraine nationwide on Monday, after Moscow blamed Kyiv for a blast on a bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, a peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine said Russian forces fired more than 80 missiles at cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, damaging energy facilities in particular.

According to Ukraine's emergency services, more than 300 localities were without power across the county following the attacks. REUTERS, AFP