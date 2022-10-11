In Pictures: Multiple Russian missiles strike Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital and several other cities were hit in a revenge attack for a blown up bridge.

Updated
Published
36 min ago
A driver walks near his burned car after a Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 10, 2022. Russia launched its most widespread air strikes since the start of the Ukraine war on Monday, raining cruise missiles on busy cities during rush hour and knocking out power and heat, in what President Vladimir Putin called revenge for a blown up bridge. PHOTO: REUTERS
Damaged buildings after a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Destroyed cars at a site of shelling in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Smoke rises after a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
People react as they stand at the site of a missile strike in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Local residents flee after a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
People injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A woman injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, receives first aid, Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A car fire is extinguished after a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
People stand by a rocket crater next to a child playground in central Kyiv on Oct 10, 2022, after Ukraine's capital was hit by multiple Russian strikes early on today, the first since late June. PHOTO: AFP
A woman who became trapped inside an apartment building after a Russian missile attack is escorted to safety following her rescue in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
An injured man receives first aid after a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
An emergency worker carries dogs as he escorts a local resident outside a partially destroyed multistorey office building after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Oct 10, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
Irina Penza begins cleaning up the damage to her apartment after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
People shelter inside a metro station after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top