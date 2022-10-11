China expresses concern on Ukraine after Russian missile strikes

BEIJING - China on Tuesday said it was worried about the worsening situation in Ukraine, after Russia struck civilian targets with missiles in retaliation for a attack on a key bridge.

"We are concerned about the development of the current situation and call on relevant parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Tuesday at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Ms Mao reiterated that Beijing was "willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation", without providing details on how it would do that.

The comments are the latest sign China is worried about Russia's protracted conflict in Ukraine, which has destabilised global energy and food supply chains and shows no clear sign of ending anytime soon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Mr Xi Jinping last month in Uzbekistan that he understood the Chinese leader's "questions and concerns" about the invasion, without elaborating on what issues been had raised.

China has refrained from openly criticising Russia over its war in Ukraine, after the two leaders declared a "no limits" friendship in February weeks before Mr Putin's invasion.

Beijing has since accused the US of provoking Moscow into action by pushing to expand the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), while Chinese diplomats have repeated Moscow's conspiracy theories that the US runs weapons biolabs in Ukraine.

Russia's missile strikes this week have been its most intense since the early days of the invasion, drawing condemnation from world leaders.

President Joe Biden denounced their "utter brutality", while the European Union called the attacks "war crimes".

Leaders of Group of Seven (G-7) nations were set to hold a call on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss their response. BLOOMBERG