BERLIN (REUTERS) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants all emergency border controls introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus to be removed within Europe's 26-nation Schengen zone from June 15, she said on Wednesday (May 13).

"The goal is, if the occurrence of infections allows it - I want to say that again - that from June 15 onwards border controls in the Schengen area can be completely eliminated," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of Parliament.

Related Story France says will not quarantine EU, Schengen area citizens

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself