Malaysian PM defends Hamas ties on Germany trip

BERLIN - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was March 11 forced to defend his country’s continued ties to Palestinian militant group Hamas during a visit to Germany, a staunch supporter of Israel.

Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct 7 has triggered a war in the Gaza Strip, with fighting showing no sign of a let-up after more than five months.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has no diplomatic relations with Israel and many in the country support the Palestinians.

Speaking at a press conference alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Anwar was repeatedly asked about Malaysia’s long-standing ties to Hamas and stance on the war.

He stressed Malaysia’s links were with Hamas’s political wing, adding: “I make no apologies about it.

“We do not have any connection with any military outfit or wing, I’ve clarified this to many of my European colleagues (and) the United States.”

He urged people to “understand the fundamental root cause of the problem” that triggered the conflict.

“What I reject strongly is this narrative, this obsession, as if the entire problem begins and ends with the 7th of October,” he said.

There had been decades of “atrocities, plunder and dispossession of Palestinians,” he added.

Scholz reiterated Germany’s position that “Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas’s terror attack”.

He also stressed that Berlin “wants more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, we want the hostages to be released unconditionally, we want there to be no unnecessary casualties.”

The chancellor also called for efforts to foster long-term peace, and towards a two-state solution.

Germany’s response to the Hamas attack and ensuing war has been driven by guilt over its own dark past, and the slaughter of six million Jews by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Despite their differences, Anwar insisted there was “trust” between Malaysia and Germany on the issue of the Israel-Hamas war and they agreed on some aspects, such as pushing for a two-state solution.

Hamas’s attack that started the war resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on Israeli official figures.

The militants also took around 250 hostages, dozens of whom were released during a week-long truce in November. Israel believes 99 hostages still in Gaza remain alive and 31 have died.

Israel’s retaliatory bombardment and ground offensive has killed 31,112 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry. AFP