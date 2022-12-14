Kyiv mayor says blasts hit city centre, emergency services dispatched

KYIV - Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said blasts hit the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district early on Wednesday, following what appears to have been a drone attack.

“Explosions in the Shevchenkivsky district of the capital. (Emergency) services are on their way,” Mr Klitschko said on social media.

He added that air defence shot down 10 Iranian-made “Shahed drones” over Kyiv and the nearby region.

Two administrative buildings in Kyiv were damaged, the city’s administration said, adding that there was still no information about potential injuries or fatalities.

The capital and the Kyiv region remained under air raid sirens at 0600 GMT (2pm Singapore time), more than two hours after they first went off.

Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine have been subject to Russian missile attacks in recent weeks.

The strikes have taken out power and other infrastructure as the country heads into the coldest winter months. AFP, NYTIMES, REUTERS