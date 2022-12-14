US close to providing Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine

WASHINGTON - The United States is finalising plans to send the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, a decision that could be announced as soon as this week, three US officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ukraine has asked its Western partners for air defences, including US-made Patriot systems, to protect it from heavy Russian missile bombardment including against its energy infrastructure.

Ground-based air defence systems such as Raytheon Technology Corp’s Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.

The Patriot is considered to be one of the most advanced US air defence systems and is usually in short supply, with allies around the world vying for it.

“It’s very, very significant,” said Mr Alexander Vindman, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who led Ukraine policy at the White House during the Trump administration.

“These are going to be quite capable of dealing with a lot of different challenges the Ukrainians have, especially if the Russians bring in short-range ballistic missiles” from Iran.

Two of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement could come as early as Thursday but was awaiting formal approval from US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden.

The Pentagon declined comment on reports about the Patriot system at a news briefing.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, but Kyiv held high-level military talks on Tuesday with Washington, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said.

One of the officials said Ukrainian forces would likely be trained in Germany before the Patriot equipment was sent to Ukraine. Mr Vindman said the training could take several months.

Details such as the version of the Patriot missile defense system, its range or how many units would be sent were not immediately available.

It was unclear if the United States would limit how the Ukrainians employ the Patriot system. Washington has restricted use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers to targets inside Ukraine.