Fighting rages in east Ukraine, G-7 considers more air defence for Kyiv

KYIV - Russian missiles, artillery and drones hammered targets in eastern and southern Ukraine, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Monday as global economic powers pledged to beef up Kyiv’s military capabilities with a focus on air defences.

The Group of Seven (G-7) promised to “meet Ukraine’s urgent requirements” after President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the virtual G-7 meeting for modern tanks, artillery firepower and long-range weapons against Russia’s devastating invasion.

He also urged the G-7 to help Kyiv obtain an extra 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas in light of Ukraine’s dire energy shortages as millions languish without power in sub-zero cold after further Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure.

Separately, European Union foreign ministers agreed to put another 2 billion euros (S$2.9 billion) into a fund that has been used to pay for military support for Ukraine, after it was largely depleted during almost 10 months of war. More top-ups may be possible at a later stage.

There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the conflict, the biggest in Europe since World War II, and which Moscow describes as a “special military operation” against security threats posed by its neighbour. Ukraine and its Western allies call it an unprovoked, imperialist land grab.

Russia does not yet see a “constructive” approach from the US on the Ukraine conflict, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden told Mr Zelensky on Sunday that Washington was prioritising efforts to boost Ukraine’s air defences, the White House said.

Mr Zelensky said he had thanked Mr Biden in the call for the “unprecedented defence and financial” help the US has provided.

British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday he would be “open-minded” about supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles to target launch sites for Russian drones that have hit infrastructure if Russia carried on targeting civilian areas.

Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa on Monday resumed operations suspended after Russia used Iranian-made drones on Saturday to hit two energy facilities. Power is slowly being restored to some 1.5 million people, but the situation remains difficult, national grid operator Ukrenergo said on Monday.

In its regular daytime report on the military situation, Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces had repelled Russian assaults on four settlements in the eastern Donetsk region and on eight settlements in the adjacent Luhansk region.

The regions are two of four in eastern and southern Ukraine that Moscow claims to have annexed after “referendums” branded illegal by Kyiv.

Later in its evening update, the General Staff said Russian artillery had hammered nearly 20 front-line settlements around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Moscow seeks to capture but which is now largely in ruins due to incessant bombardment.

Ukraine has said Russian forces are suffering huge losses in brutal dug-in warfare on the eastern front.