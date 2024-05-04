ICC warns against unspecified 'threats' to the independent court

THE HAGUE – The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor warned on April 3 against unspecified threats and intimidation, amid reports that Israel is concerned the tribunal could issue arrest warrants over the war in Gaza.

The Hague-based ICC did not say if the comment related to its investigation into possible war crimes by Israel or Palestinian groups in Gaza and the West Bank.

The office of ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was aware of “significant public interest” in its activities and that it sought to “engage constructively with all stakeholders”.

But it said that the court’s “independence and impartiality are undermined, however, when individuals threaten to retaliate against the court or against court personnel.”

“Such threats, even not acted upon, may constitute an offence” against the ICC’s “administration of justice”, it warned, calling for an end to such activity.

Mr Khan’s office declined to say where the threats had come from and which investigation they were related to, when questioned by AFP.

US and Israeli media reports have suggested the ICC prosecutor could issue warrants against both Israeli politicians – including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – and Hamas leaders.

Mr Netanyahu said on April 1 on X that the ICC was “contemplating issuing arrest warrants against senior Israeli government and military officials as war criminals”.

“This would be an outrage of historic proportions,” he said, alleging that the ICC was “trying to put Israel in the dock”.

The Axios news outlet has reported that Israel warned Washington it would take retaliatory steps against the Palestinian Authority that could lead to its collapse if the ICC issues arrest warrants.

US members of Congress had also warned of retaliation by Washington, Axios reported.

The United States says it also opposes the ICC probe into Israel’s conduct in Gaza, arguing it has no jurisdiction.

Oppose any threats

Neither the US nor Israel are members of the court.

The White House reiterated that position on April 3, while condemning any threats against the ICC.

“We obviously oppose any threats or intimidation to public officials, including ICC officials,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing.

She said she would not comment on “what could be next and if we would weigh in if they were to move forward” with charges.