How to electrify one of the world’s dirtiest industries

OSLO – When construction workers arrived to begin transforming Oslo’s Olav Vs gate into a pedestrian promenade, locals rolled their eyes. It was September 2019, and the prospect of a jammed turnaround zone for taxis becoming an even noisier, polluted construction site was viewed with disdain.

But the naysayers were in for a surprise. Almost all of the machinery used, from excavators to wheel loaders, was powered either by battery or directly from the grid. This meant the site was significantly free of engine noise and direct emissions, proving you can use electrified machines for most construction operations.

Construction, across its entire supply chain, is responsible for around 23 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Most originate in the creation of building materials (especially concrete and steel) or transporting them to where they are needed. But around 5.5 per cent of emissions come directly from construction sites – predominantly through the burning of fossil fuels that power machinery and generators.

These emissions may balloon with the global population. Around 2.5 billion more people will live in cities by 2050, according to the United Nations. To accommodate them, urban environments the size of Singapore are being built every month. To expand sustainably requires a radical reshaping of how structures are built – and hard decisions as to whether they get built at all. Novelties like the project at Olav Vs gate will need to become the rule.

“We’re on the verge of a boom in global construction,” said Ms Irene Domínguez, a policy analyst at Bellona, a non-profit based in Oslo that seeks to combat global warming. “That’s why it’s important that we have solutions that are low carbon but also scalable.”

Around 12 per cent of Oslo’s emissions come from operating off-road machines, mainly on-site construction machinery, according to The Norwegian Environment Agency. Work on reducing that figure began in 2017, when the local government required all contracts for municipal construction be free of fossil fuels. It took a leap forward in 2019, when city officials started prioritising contractors who use zero-emission equipment.

In total, the Olav Vs gate pilot project was able to save 35,000 litres of diesel and the equivalent of 92,500 kg of carbon dioxide. Mr Philip Mortensen, a senior adviser to Oslo’s Climate Agency, said that’s the equivalent of taking around 45 cars off the road for a year. Which is to say, not very much at all.

What’s more important, according to Mr Mortensen, is that these green construction sites are stimulating the market for electrical construction equipment. “We put this carrot on the market,” he said. “If you can provide us with a zero-emission service, then you will get a head up in the competition for projects.” With an annual investment budget of around €1 billion (S$1.4 billion), the local government has about a 20 per cent share of the construction market in Oslo, which is also a big incentive.

Construction is among a handful of key industries inherently resistant to the green transition – much like ocean shipping and aviation.

Shipping is trying to make freighters more fuel-efficient while minimising loitering times at port. Airports and airlines are seeking to trim emissions by cutting delays and optimising routes. But in both cases, those strategies only nibble at the edges. The real solution is to replace fossil fuel– and for now, they can’t.

The same has been said of construction. But experts like Mr Mortensen contend it may have a shorter path to sustainability. The City of Oslo Climate Agency estimated that in 2022, 55 per cent of Oslo’s municipal construction work was powered by electricity and 43 per cent used sustainable biofuels. Compared to the use of regular diesel, this amounts to around 10,000 metric tonnes of avoided CO2 emissions.

Still, those reductions come to only 1 per cent of Oslo’s total emissions. “Sure this might not seem very impressive,” Mr Mortensen conceded, but the target is to make all Oslo construction sites free of direct emissions by 2030. And more broadly, a number of other Norwegian cities have committed to the same goals, and the concept is spreading in other European nations.

Amsterdam has debuted fossil-free construction sites, as has Copenhagen, which operates its own fleet of zero-emission construction machinery. London, Milan and Budapest have signed the Clean Construction Declaration, committing to zero-emission sites and the promotion of low-carbon materials.

Construction “emissions are estimated at 40 million metric tonnes annually for Europe as a whole, roughly similar to combined greenhouse gas emissions from a small country like Denmark”, Mr Mortensen said. “If we just assume Europe represents 10 per cent of global construction emissions, this would amount to about 400 million tonnes annually,” he said. “For comparison, emissions from global aviation are just above 1 billion tonnes annually.”

“Cities, as the ones who procure construction works, have a big purchasing power that should be used for leveraging this trend,” Bellona’s Domínguez said.