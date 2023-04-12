Australia’s new city tackles climate change from the ground up

SYDNEY - Carbon-neutral buildings and tree-lined streets are at the heart of plans for a brand-new city in a pocket of Australia where temperatures can be among the hottest on earth in the summer and climate change looms as a major threat.

Bradfield City Centre is under construction on an expanse of dirt and scrub about 35 miles (56km) west of Sydney’s central business district and harbourfront, neighbouring a new international airport that is set to open in 2026.

The city and airport are part of the wider Aerotropolis, an area of about 11,000ha, around the size of 16 Manhattan blocks.

The New South Wales state government hopes the development will “supercharge the creation of jobs and economic opportunities” in western Sydney, an area that’s home to about 2.5 million people and has some of the fastest growth rates in the OECD.

Backed by A$1 billion (S$886 million) from the government and more from a slew of international firms, it’ll be home to technology companies, colleges, and further down the line, apartments and houses. The first building is set to be completed next year.

The new city comes as Australia has faced an increasing number of bush fires, floods and other extreme climate events in recent years, forcing developers to find ways to overcome, or at least mitigate, the impact of a warming planet.

At Bradfield, the immediate challenge is the area’s extreme summer temperatures, which can soar as much as 10 deg C higher than the city’s east, which is cooled by the ocean.

In January 2020, as wild fires ravaged Australia’s east coast, the temperature reached 48.9 deg C in the Sydney suburb of Penrith, about 22km from Bradfield, making it the hottest place in the world.

There’s also concern deforestation from construction in years gone by has left it exposed to complications from global warming, such as accelerated soil loss and endangered native animal and plant species.

“The loss of greenery over the years makes this area very vulnerable to climate change,” said Professor Tooran Alizadeh from the University of Sydney who’s leading a research team to examine the new urban development in the city’s west. “This is a very sensitive area.”

Some 37 firms are already locked in as partners to the state government to construct Bradfield.

That list, which includes Northrop Grumman Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, is expected to expand to 50 by the end of this year, according to the chief executive of Western Parkland City Authority Sarah Hill, who is overseeing the development.

Australia’s top science organisation, the CSIRO, will also move some divisions into a purpose-built facility.

Ms Hill, who has spent her career designing city developments including the 2012 London Olympics, said starting with a clean slate meant not having to fix problems further down the line.