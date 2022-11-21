S’pore firm Continental Steel plans to widen use of ‘green’ steel in construction

SINGAPORE - Continental Steel plans to expand the supply of low embodied carbon steel here in a move the company believes will help Singapore hit its ambitious net-zero goal by 2050.

The Singapore business, one of South-east Asia’s largest steel companies, recently purchased its first shipment of certified low embodied carbon steel from the world’s second-largest steel-maker.

Executive director Melvin Soh said the 6,000 tonnes of green steel bought from ArcelorMittal’s plant in Luxembourg was made entirely from scrap metal and forged by 100 per cent renewable electricity generated from solar and offshore wind.

Mr Soh told The Straits Times that in Singapore, steel is used mainly in the construction, infrastructure, energy and shipbuilding sectors.

“Oil, gas and shipbuilding is a more globalised business, but the construction and infrastructure segment is very localised, and the use of steel is significant,” he said.

Mr Soh, whose company recorded revenue of $80 million in 2021, said raw materials like concrete and steel accounted for roughly 60 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions in a construction project.

A report released at the recent COP27 climate talks in Egypt said the building sector accounted for more than 34 per cent of energy demand and about 37 per cent of energy and process-related CO2 emissions in 2021.

It also noted that the sector needed to improve building energy performance, decrease the carbon footprint of building materials and increase investment in energy efficiency to cut emissions.

Mr Soh, who is also president of the Singapore Structural Steel Society, said: “In the spirit of trying to lower greenhouse gas emissions and to decarbonise, we as a company took a decision to start offering steel that is produced with lower carbon emissions.”

Carbon emissions from Continental Steel’s purchase from ArcelorMittal are significantly less pollutive, with emissions of 0.3 tonnes as opposed to 2.2 tonnes for steel produced in the traditional way of using blast furnaces powered by coal to melt iron ore.

As Singapore gears up for a hydrogen-powered economy, significant investments will be made in building the infrastructure required to support it, Mr Soh said.

“If we are going to build the containment vessels and develop the new infrastructure it would only make sense for all this to be built with low embodied carbon steel,” he added.

“And it is our view that the Government will probably prefer the use of low embodied carbon steel, otherwise there will be a contradiction of what they are trying to achieve, which is to deliver and develop cleaner energy.”