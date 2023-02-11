Greeks put politics aside to rush aid to quake-hit Turkey

ATHENS - Aimilia Balta’s mother fled Turkey after a vicious war with Greece a century ago.

But it has not stopped the elderly Greek donating clothes for the thousands of people left homeless by the deadly earthquake there.

“People are cold, so we do what we can” to help, Balta – whose mother survived the Greek-Turkish war of 1922 – told AFP as she left bags of woollens and overcoats at the town hall of a northern Athens suburb.

Thousands of Greeks have responded to calls for aid to quake-hit Turkey, reviving memories of how a spontaneous outpouring of help after a similar disaster in 1999 brought the squabbling neighbours together when they seemed to be on the brink of war.

At the Athens offices of the Red Cross, sleeping bags, blankets, milk cans and boxes of medicine are piling up, the organisation’s spokesman Konstantinos Gavriilidis said.

A convoy carrying 40 tonnes of aid left earlier Friday, he told AFP.

“A nationwide appeal was launched two days ago... and the response was immediate and abundant,” Mr Gavriilidis said.

The Greek government has separately sent 80 tonnes of medical and first aid equipment.

The 7.8-magnitude tremor has claimed the lives of at least 23,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Nato allies Greece and Turkey have a history of rivalry.

Balta told AFP that her mother never returned to her home city of Izmir after 1922, and she cannot bring herself to do so either.

“It’s too sad, I don’t want to go back,” she said, vowing to return on Monday with more clothes.