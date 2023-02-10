105 hours after massive quake, a woman and 5 young children are brought out alive

KIRIKHAN, Turkey – Rescuers pulled a woman alive on Friday, 105 hours after tonnes of concrete, metal and other debris rained down on her following a massive earthquake that wrought so much death and destruction across Turkey and Syria.

An 18-month-old boy and at least four young children were also rescued by teams of specialists who flew in from across the globe.

Still, the death toll had already surpassed 22,000 as of Friday evening.

“Now, I believe in miracles,” rescue team leader Steven Bayer said after crews carefully lifted 40-year-old Zeynep Kahraman on a stretcher past shattered blocks of concrete and twisted metal into an ambulance in the town of Kirikhan.

“You can see the people crying and hugging each other. It’s such a huge relief that this woman under such conditions came out so fit. It’s an absolute miracle,” he said.

Ms Kahraman lay still, strapped into the stretcher with her arms across her chest, her eyes shielded from the sudden light by dark glasses. Her younger sister Zuebeyde looked on and hugged a worker from the German International Search and Rescue team.

“The woman pulled through. She didn’t give up,” rescue dog handler Tamara Reither said as crowds applauded. “We are all so grateful that she is lying in this ambulance now. I have no words.”