International aid pours in for victims of massive quake in Turkey, Syria

ISTANBUL – Dozens of governments and international aid organisations have responded with offers of support after a magnitude 8 earthquake struck central Turkey and north-west Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that 45 countries have offered help with search-and-rescue efforts.

Here is a list of some of those announcements of support:

Germany

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Germany’s federal civil protection agency could provide camps with emergency shelters and water treatment units, and that it was already preparing relief supplies with emergency generators, tents and blankets, in coordination with the Turkish authorities.

World Health Organisation

WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said the WHO’s network of emergency medical teams has been activated to provide essential health care for the injured and most vulnerable affected by the earthquake.

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Italy’s Civil Protection was standing by to contribute support and provide first aid.

India

New Delhi said two teams from India’s National Disaster Response Force comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and equipment were ready to be flown to the disaster area for search-and-rescue operations.

Medical teams were being readied and relief material was being sent in coordination with the Turkish authorities.

Poland

Poland will send its rescue group Husar consisting of 76 firemen and eight rescue dogs, Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kamiński said.

European Union

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said the EU’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre has been in contact with the Turkish authorities and has activated its emergency Copernicus satellite mapping service to help first responders working on the ground.

Taiwan

Taiwan’s fire department said a team of 40 rescuers, along with three search-and-rescue dogs and four to five tonnes of aid, would leave for Turkey on Monday.

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was ready to send support. “We are at this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance,” he said.

Russia

Russia’s emergencies ministry said two IL-76 aircraft with 100 rescuers were ready to fly out to Turkey, if required. President Vladimir Putin sent messages to Turkey and to Syria, where Russian troops have been supporting the Syrian military, expressing condolences to the presidents of both nations and offering support.

Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyrikos Mitsotakis offered condolences and support to Turkey, saying Greece was mobilising its resources and will assist immediately.

Spain

Spanish urban rescue teams are preparing to travel to Turkey, Spain’s Interior Ministry said, and officials from the defence ministry and other departments were coordinating to send the crews immediately to Turkey.

Norwegian Refugee Council

The NRC said it was assessing the situation to provide direct support to those most affected across Syria. “A massive scale-up is needed, and our organisation will be part of it,” said Mr Carsten Hansen, Middle East regional director for NRC. He also appealed for more international support for Syria and southern Turkey. REUTERS