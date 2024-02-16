Going green at 50? IEA’s pivot away from fossil fuels sparks debate at anniversary meeting

PARIS–- Energy ministers, oil executives and green investors gathered this week to mark a half-century since the formation of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and to assess its new role as the world’s shepherd to a green future from a fossil fuel past.

The industrialised world’s energy watchdog has shifted its focus on traditional oil and gas supply security to championing renewables and climate action – and for some at the gathering, this undermines its role as an impartial energy authority.

The green pivot aligns with the climate policy of the agency’s top financial backer, the United States.

Top oil producers from Opec+, international oil company executives and some analysts have, however, questioned the IEA’s recent policy recommendations and its interpretation of the oil market data it collects from its 31 member nations.

That was triggered by a controversial 2021 IEA report in which the agency said there should be no investment in new oil, gas and coal projects if the world was serious about meeting climate targets.

Crammed over two days into the historic Chateau de la Muette in Paris – on grounds where Marie Antoinette once walked freely among her people – some attendees praised the architect of the IEA’s green pivot, Dr Fatih Birol.

“Thanks to the genuinely extraordinary job Fatih has been doing, the IEA is now probably the principal arbiter ... with respect to our policies,” said outgoing US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Since his 2015 appointment as IEA executive director, Dr Birol – who once worked at the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or Opec – has piloted the revamp in which the IEA’s agency scenarios now project oil, gas, and coal demand to peak by 2030.

The turnaround in his message was swift.

As recently as 2017, Dr Birol urged a Houston conference hall full of US shale oil executives to “invest, invest, invest” to extract 670 billion barrels of new oil by 2040.

By 2021, however, Dr Birol shocked the energy world when he said “if governments are serious about the climate crisis, there can be no new investments in oil, gas and coal, from now – from this year”.

Dr Birol’s change in message coincided with the change in US government to President Joe Biden’s climate agenda from former president Donald Trump’s pro-fossil fuel policies. If Trump wins the US presidential election this year, Dr Birol and the IEA may face pressure from its top backer to change the message.

Mr Trump has pledged to slash funding to international organisations and promote fossil fuel output should he win the November election, moves seen by the agency as a potential risk.

Dr Birol publicly batted away any notion that the IEA’s focus would change if the US administration did.

“The economic and technology dynamics, the policy dynamics are very strong. I believe the clean energy transition will continue to move fast whoever the next president is,” the IEA chief said.

Few of the IEA’s member governments publicly share the view that fossil fuel demand will soon peak or have enacted policies to slow investment in new projects.

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine marked a setback for the energy transition and climate goals. Many Western governments have pushed for more investment in fossil fuels, not less, to boost output and cut dependence on Russia.