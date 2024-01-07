Companies looking to offset carbon tax will have to wait some time more for worthy projects

SINGAPORE – As a higher carbon tax kicks in, companies eager to have a slice of the carbon markets pie in Papua New Guinea, the only country with which Singapore has a carbon trade agreement, may have to wait a little longer.

This is because high-quality projects that truly benefit the climate have yet to become available, although some are currently in the works.

Singapore has concluded negotiations on similar agreements with Ghana, Vietnam, Paraguay and Bhutan, but agreements have not yet been inked with these countries.

The Republic increased its carbon tax in 2024 to $25 per tonne of emissions from $5 a tonne previously.

Companies that have to pay the carbon tax can offset up to 5 per cent of their tax liability by purchasing government-approved carbon credits, which can also count towards Singapore’s national climate targets.

Each credit represents a tonne of carbon emissions that have been removed from the atmosphere.

In order for the emission removals from a carbon project to be transferred from one country to another, an agreement must be in place between the buyer country, such as Singapore, and the host country of the carbon project. Mechanisms must also be in place to ensure that the emission removals are struck from the host country’s system to prevent double counting.

The Government has also published a set of eligibility criteria and included a list of specific types of projects, or methodologies, in Papua New Guinea that it would be willing to accept.

Broadly speaking, the projects must have real benefits for the climate, bring about sustainable development benefits to the surrounding communities, and represent additional emissions reductions, compared with if the projects had not taken place, for instance.

This means only very specific types of forest conservation projects are eligible, to ensure that these truly bring about the environmental benefits that they promise.

Certain types of renewable energy projects, such as the development of offshore wind technology, waste-to-energy technology or energy storage systems, are also permitted, as these are expensive and difficult to finance without carbon credits, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Checks by The Straits Times on Jan 5, however, found that none of the carbon credits currently available for sale in Papua New Guinea would meet the criteria set by the Singapore Government.

But companies need only inform the NEA by June 30, 2025, of the credits they intend to use as tax offsets for 2024, by which time some projects in the pipeline may be eligible, said the agency.

Also, while the current projects may not be feasible, the published methodology is a guide to developers on creating future projects that would meet the Government’s requirements, said Mr Law Heng Dean, managing director of climate change investment and advisory firm Pollination Group.

“The Singapore Government has indicated that the quality of the credits will be key. That’s something that is going to be important for Singapore’s carbon trading ambitions going forward and is also a key global trend,” he added.