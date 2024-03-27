Global insured disaster losses could double in a decade due to climate change, report says

ZURICH – Insured property losses could double in the coming decade due to climate change, and more frequent and more intense severe weather events, reinsurance giant Swiss Re warned on March 26.

The Zurich-based group – which acts as an insurer for insurers – also highlighted the rising costs from hailstorms.

Natural disasters caused US$280 billion (S$377 billion) in damage worldwide in 2023, including US$108 billion covered by insurance companies, Swiss Re said in its annual overview of the cost of disasters and natural catastrophes.

The total amount of damage, and the share covered by insurers, both fell compared to 2022, which saw Hurricane Ian sending costs soaring. It was one of the deadliest storms to hit the United States this century.

In 2022, the damage caused by natural disasters amounted to US$286 billion, while the bill for insurers reached US$133 billion.

Despite the drop from 2022, the bill for insurers in 2023 nonetheless exceeded the US$100 billion mark for the fourth year in a row.

“Even without a historic storm on the scale of Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida (in 2022), global natural catastrophe losses in 2023 were severe,” said Swiss Re chief economist Jerome Jean Haegeli.

“This reconfirms the 30-year loss trend that’s been driven by the accumulation of assets in regions vulnerable to natural catastrophes.”

The study also found that there were more natural catastrophes causing insured losses in 2023 with a record of 142.

“The frequency of events was the main driver of the full-year insured loss total,” said the report.

Turkey quake costliest disaster

Dr Haegeli warned that the intensity of storms would be a problem going forward.

“Fiercer storms and bigger floods fuelled by a warming planet are due to contribute more to losses,” he said.

“This demonstrates how urgent the need for action is, especially when taking into account structurally higher inflation that has caused post-disaster costs to soar.”

Swiss Re estimates that insured losses “could double within the next 10 years as temperatures rise, and extreme weather events become more frequent and intense”.

“Therefore, mitigation and adaptation measures are key to reduce natural catastrophe risk,” it said.