Climate refugee threat looms over Indonesian islanders as sea levels rise

Worsening tidal flooding and rising sea levels are forcing residents to rebuild their homes and seek refuge on higher grounds. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 06:14 PM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 05:40 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

PULAU PARI, Indonesia - Reachable by a two-hour boat trip from the northern coast of Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta, Pari Island offers Jakartans a refuge from the bustling, polluted urban life, thanks to its mangrove forests and white sandy beach.

One of 112 islands in the Thousand Islands regency – Jakarta’s only regency – Pari Island hosts a fishing community where residents not only catch fish and other marine animals as a source of livelihood but also run tourist services such as snorkelling, turning the island into a short tropical getaway for people living in Jakarta.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top