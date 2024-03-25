Climate refugee threat looms over Indonesian islanders as sea levels rise

PULAU PARI, Indonesia - Reachable by a two-hour boat trip from the northern coast of Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta, Pari Island offers Jakartans a refuge from the bustling, polluted urban life, thanks to its mangrove forests and white sandy beach.

One of 112 islands in the Thousand Islands regency – Jakarta’s only regency – Pari Island hosts a fishing community where residents not only catch fish and other marine animals as a source of livelihood but also run tourist services such as snorkelling, turning the island into a short tropical getaway for people living in Jakarta.