Germany's Covid-19 wave flattens as regions ease curbs

Germany reported 247,862 new daily coronavirus cases on Feb 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Germany's daily rise in the number of coronavirus infections is slowing, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Thursday (Feb 10), indicating that a fourth wave of the pandemic could flatten soon.

Germany reported 247,862 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, up 5 per cent from the same day last week. The 7-day infection incidence per 100,000 people also rose to 1,465 from 1,451 a day earlier.

Germany's adjusted hospitalisation rate rose only slightly to 10.96 per 100,000 people from 10.88 a day earlier.

Germany's coronavirus wave is expected to peak around mid-February, the health minister said last month. The number of cases stabilising means the country could start discussing easing national restrictions.

Several of Germany's federal states have already announced easing of restrictions as worries fade about the strain the Omicron variant could put on the health care system.

