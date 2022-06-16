Germany sets path for beefed-up Nato defences on east flank

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - Several North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) members are looking to Germany for cues as they think about how to boost the alliance's eastern defences against Russia.

The allies are considering adapting a new German model in their long-term defence planning amid tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the issue.

Germany's plan involves identifying units that can be deployed to Lithuania at short notice, and link with German and allied troops already on the ground, as well as placing key equipment ahead of time.

The approach would be an alternative to basing new troops more permanently in the most vulnerable member states. Lithuania is among the Baltic nations that have made urgent requests for more troops.

Nato countries have significantly stepped up deployments of troops, jets and ships on the alliance's eastern border since Russia's invasion.

Now, Nato is looking to fortify military formations for the future to deter any potential Russian attacks beyond Ukraine, although there is no sign that President Vladimir Putin has the capacity or will to go farther for now.

Asked whether Germany's plan could be a model for other countries, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday (June 16) that is what Germany is proposing, adding that the option would be discussed with partners.

"We stand by the allies at the eastern flank and this could also be a possibility for other countries to show their presence and support," Ms Lambrecht told reporters as she arrived for a second day of talks with Nato defence ministers in Brussels.

The ministers are discussing draft plans that would amount to some of the most significant posture changes since the Cold War.

Leaders are due to sign off on the plans in late June in Madrid.

Under a proposal announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week, Germany pledged more military support to Lithuania, where it already leads a multinational Nato battle group, with the possibility of scaling up to a brigade in case of any threats.

Germany would establish a headquarters with equipment, while more soldiers would be present for training in Lithuania but on a rotating basis.

Meanwhile, the bulk of the new troops would be stationed in Germany.

While different countries have different needs and military systems, the German plan could be loosely replicated by other countries, including by Britain in Estonia and by France in Romania, said the people who asked not to be named discussing confidential matters.

The formations would not be precisely the same in every country on the eastern flank, but "in several countries, I expect this to be brigade-size formations based on partly forward presence and partly forward-deployed equipment, and partly preassigned forces", Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday.