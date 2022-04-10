Nato plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg

LONDON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Nato is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Nato is "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation" that will reflect "the long-term consequences" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper.

"What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of Nato," it cited Stoltenberg as saying.

Stoltenberg, who recently said he would extend his term as head of the alliance by a year, also said in the interview that decisions on the reset would be made at a Nato summit to be held in Madrid in June.

"We have the time now until the summit to make more longer-term decisions," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying. "This is part of the reset which we have to make, which is to move from tripwire deterrence - which is the current concept - to something that is more about deterrence by denial or defence."

Mark Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, told a congressional hearing on Tuesday (April 5) that he could envisage permanent Nato bases in countries such as Poland, Romania and the Baltic republics to host a rotating troop presence

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said this week there's no decision on "permanent basing forward or additional rotational forces in and out" or a combination of both. "These are things that have to be worked out" and "we'll work with

Nato on this", he told a Senate hearing in Washington on Thursday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War Two and led Western nations to rethink their defence policies.