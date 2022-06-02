Arms for Ukraine: Who has sent what

PARIS (AFP) - The United States has agreed to supply Ukraine with advanced rocket launch systems to try to turn the tide of the war.

Despite multiple countries sending arms to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb 24, Kyiv has complained that it is still outgunned and pleaded for more heavy weapons.

Here is a look at the weaponry promised sent or promised so far. This is not an exhaustive list as some nations keep their donations secret.

United States

The US said Tuesday (May 31) it had agreed to Kyiv's request for Himars multiple-rocket launchers, which will allow Ukrainian forces to hit deeper behind Russian lines while staying out of range of Russian artillery.

The Himars, which will be limited in range by the US to prevent Ukrainian forces using them to strike targets inside Russia, are the centrepiece of a US$700 million (S$962.30 million) package of weapons to be paid for from a US$40 billion fund for Ukraine approved by Congress last month.

The Biden administration has already sent US$4.5 billion in military aid since the war began.

The weapons pledged or sent include 72 155mm howitzers, 72 vehicles to tow them, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and more than 120 "Phoenix Ghost" tactical drones recently developed by the US Air Force specifically to address Ukraine's needs.

The US has also pledged helicopters, armoured personnel carriers, 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 5,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, several thousand rifles with ammunition and a range of other equipment.

Turkey

Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 combat drones have become famous the world over since the war began, with videos going viral of Ukrainian forces using them to destroy convoys of Russian armoured vehicles and artillery.

Ukraine also said it used a TB2 to distract the defences of the Russian warship Moskva before pounding it with missiles in mid-April, causing it to sink.

Before the invasion Kyiv had around 20 TB2s. In March, Kyiv said it had received more, without saying how many.