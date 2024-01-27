Friends, family of Ukrainian POWs traumatised by Russian plane crash

KYIV - The crash of a Russian military plane, said by Moscow to be carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, has only heightened the trauma of friends and relatives of those missing in action.

The transport plane crashed in a fireball on Jan 24, near the Ukraine border.

Russia, which accuses Kyiv of shooting down the Ilyushin 76 plane, maintains that it was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners but has provided no proof.

Ukraine has neither denied nor confirmed any involvement, but has raised doubts about the presence of its nationals on board, calling for an independent investigation.

Whatever facts may emerge, the controversy has only deepened the suffering of the relatives of thousands of Ukrainian servicemen still in Russian hands.