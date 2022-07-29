40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile strike on Donetsk prison, Russia says

MOSCOW (REUTERS, AFP) - Russia's Defence Ministry said Friday (July 29) Ukraine struck a prison in a separatist-held territory with US-made Himars rockets, killing 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war and leaving 75 wounded.

"A missile strike from the US-made multiple launch rocket system (Himars) was carried out on a pre-trial detention centre in the area of the settlement of Olenivka, where Ukrainian military prisoners of war, including fighters from the Azov battalion, are being held," the ministry said in its daily briefing.

As a result of the strike, it added, "40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 wounded", and eight prison staff were also injured.

Kyiv denied Friday its forces struck the prison.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine, which fully adhere to and fulfil the principles and norms of international humanitarian law, have never conducted and are not conducting shelling of civilian infrastructure, especially places where fellow prisoners of war are likely to be kept,” the military said in a statement.

Russian-backed separatist leader Denis Pushilin was quoted by Interfax as saying that the prison, located in the frontline town of Olenivka, housed 193 people and that there were no foreigners among the detainees.

Russian television showed what appeared to be destroyed barracks and tangled metal beds, but no casualties could be seen.

After Russia took control over Mariupol following a months-long siege of the Azovstal steel plant, many Ukrainian fighters including some from the Azov batallion were taken prisoner in Olenivka following their surrender.

Moscow claimed that the “bloody provocation of the Kyiv regime” was designed to discourage Ukrainian troops from laying down their arms and surrendering.

“This egregious provocation was carried out to intimidate Ukrainian servicemen,” the Defence Ministry said.

A regional governor, meanwhile, said Russian strikes on the heavily bombed Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv near the country's southern frontline killed five people and wounded seven more on Friday.

"Today, they shot at another area near a public transport stop," Mr Vitaliy Kim said in a statement on social media. He initially announced a death toll of four, but later said five people were killed in the strike and seven were wounded, with rescue services working on the scene.

Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea, has seen roughly half of its estimated pre-war population of nearly 500,000 people leave. It has been shelled daily for weeks.

The city is the largest Ukrainian-controlled urban hub near the frontlines in the Kherson region, where Kyiv's army has launched a counter-offensive to regain control of the economically and strategically important coastal territory.

The Ukrainian presidency said Friday Russian shelling the previous day on Mykolaiv had damaged or destroyed several buildings, including residential homes.

"A humanitarian aid delivery point was also damaged. Three people have been wounded," it said.

In the eastern Donetsk region, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Friday Moscow's forces killed eight people and wounded 19 more in attacks over the previous day.