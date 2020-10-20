French first lady Brigitte Macron to self-isolate after contact with Covid-19 patient: Source

PARIS (REUTERS) - French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19, Macron's office said on Monday (Oct 19).

"Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct 15 with a person who has been tested positive for Covid-19 this Monday, Oct 19, and showing symptoms of the disease," it said in a statement.

"In accordance with health authorities' recommendations, she will self-isolate for seven days. Brigitte Macron has no symptoms of the disease at this stage."