French first lady Brigitte Macron to self-isolate after contact with Covid-19 patient: Source

Brigitte Macron has no symptoms of the disease at this stage.PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (REUTERS) - French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19, Macron's office said on Monday (Oct 19).

"Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct 15 with a person who has been tested positive for Covid-19 this Monday, Oct 19, and showing symptoms of the disease," it said in a statement.

"In accordance with health authorities' recommendations, she will self-isolate for seven days. Brigitte Macron has no symptoms of the disease at this stage."

