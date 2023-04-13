'Direct ticket to Bakhmut': Russians fear digital draft

MOSCOW - With no debate and at lightning speed, Russian parliament this week backed a Bill that will allow authorities to call up men with a simple click as Moscow’s Ukraine offensive grinds on.

The Bill, rushed through both chambers of the Russian parliament, creates a digital conscription notice system that could bar men from leaving the country and make dodging the draft nearly impossible.

Widely expected to be signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, the legislation has stirred new fears as Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine stretches into a second year.

The Kremlin insists there is nothing unusual about the proposed changes and claims that the authorities are simply digitalising an archaic enlistment system.

But many Russians who do not want to fight in Ukraine are afraid.

Several Russian men AFP spoke to said they were worried and did not know what to do.

“If a law is adopted literally in two days, don’t expect anything good,” said one 28-year-old, who spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

Asked what his tactic would be if he received a draft notice, the young man said he planned to “ignore” it and even go to prison.

The man, who lives in northern Russia, said he would not go to an enlistment office under any circumstances.

“That would be a direct ticket to Bakhmut,” he said, referring to the front-line hotspot in eastern Ukraine.

Observers say the legislation closes most escape routes for those who have received an online draft notice, as they will be barred from leaving the country the moment it is sent out.

Those who fail to show up at the enlistment office within the 20 days following receipt of the electronic draft notice will not be able to take out loans, register property or work as individual entrepreneurs.

‘Scare and shock’

Under the new legislation, a draft notice will be considered received as soon as it is sent out to the Gosuslugi portal, an official online platform for state services.

The speed at which the Bill has been adopted has alarmed many.

“This cannot but scare and shock,” said a 21-year-old man from Siberia.

He said he was “just as worried as everybody”, especially as he had not yet done his one-year military service.