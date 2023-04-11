'Revenge of the geeks': Drones battle on Ukraine front

NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine – At a Ukrainian training camp near Bakhmut, surrounded by soldiers lugging heavy equipment and firing ear-piercing weapons, a bespectacled man carrying a grey pouch struts jauntily across a field.

“My weapon is a lot more discreet. These are the eyes of the army,” said Oleksandr, a soldier in his 30s with a camouflage helmet and a neatly trimmed beard, pulling out a drone from the pouch.

Oleksandr is the head of an air support unit for the army’s Fifth Brigade, mostly providing reconnaissance and surveillance but also using specially adapted drones to drop grenades.

His mission is to fly drones above the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine – scene of the longest battle of the war and current epicentre of the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

When he is not on a mission, Oleksandr is training or fixing his drones.

“We identify the enemy and we can accompany assault units,” he said, clearing branches from a take-off spot for his drone.

In the modern battlefield, drones can update artillery units in real time, effectively replacing the role of spotters who adjust fire to hit targets.

The same is also true for the other side, and drone operators also work to neutralise Russian drones.

Gift from the Russians

Viktor, another member of Oleksandr’s drone unit, keeps the interceptor in a large briefcase.

He shows off its screen with a predatory smile.

“Look, you can see them all! The Mavic and the others! All the drones!” he said.

He added that the device was “a gift from the Russians”.

“In Ukraine, we don’t make machines like this. We stole it from the enemy,” he said.