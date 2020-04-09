Coronavirus: Spain reports drop in virus deaths, infections

MADRID (BLOOMBERG) - Spain reported fewer coronavirus deaths and new cases on Thursday (April 9) in Europe's second-most deadly outbreak of the disease.

There were 5,756 new infections in the 24 hours through Thursday, pushing the total above 150,000, according to Health Ministry data. The death toll rose by 683 to 15,238, a smaller gain than Wednesday's 757.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is asking parliament on Thursday for approval to extend a state of emergency through April 25 as officials struggle to bring the disease under control. The government is hoping a longer lockdown will reduce infection rates and set the scene for a gradual relaxation of restrictions on economic activity.

"Full reconstruction can only start when we are completely safe," Sanchez said. He invited political leaders to a meeting next week so that work on planning Spain's reconstruction effort can begin.

Thursday's vote comes as the government struggles to control the narrative about its response to the virus. While the main conservative opposition party has said it will back the extension, its leader is among many detractors who have criticised the administration's management of the crisis, saying it was disorganized and slow.

Spaniards are also counting the economic cost. The Spanish Business Associations Confederation published a report on Wednesday (April 8) estimating that the crisis would shrink the economy by at least 5 per cent and as much as 9 per cent in a more extreme scenario.

With most of the nation at a standstill, jobless claims rose the most on record in March and Economy Minister Nadia Calvino has said that April will be bad too.

Sanchez has outlined steps the government is taking to address the crisis, including an aid package of about 100 billion euros (S$155 billion). He pointed to delayed tax bills for self-employed workers and small firms.

The government will also soon approve 20 billion euros in state credits to help businesses.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

He said experts are working on a plan so that economic activity can return in a step-by-step process. "Every advance against the epidemic will bringing lifting of restrictions," he said. "Every step will be measured and very cautious."

Opposition People's Party Leader Pablo Casado urged the government to explain the reasons for shortages in medical equipment and delays in virus testing and outline the full impact of the pandemic on the economy. "This is a terrible national drama," he said.