Bakhmut's last residents brace themselves for Russian advance

Bakhmut, Ukraine - As Moscow’s forces push to encircle the front-line hot spot of Bakhmut, the battle-scarred town’s last residents say they will not budge if the Russians arrive.

“How could I leave?“ said 75-year-old Natalia Shevchenko, who worries that moving would be too expensive.

She spends so long taking cover in her basement that she feels “like a mole” as she steps out into the light and her eyes adjust.

“Don’t worry,” she told AFP as shells whistled in the background. “They’re far away. I’ve now learnt where they’re going.”

Russian forces have been trying to seize control of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk for months in what has become the longest and bloodiest battle since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Despite the flow of Western weapons, Russia has in recent days claimed gains in the region.

The fight for Bakhmut has turned the town with a pre-war population of roughly 75,000 into a ghost town dotted with hedgehog anti-tank defences and burnt-out cars.

There is no gas, no electricity, no running water. Around 7,000 people – many of them elderly – still live in the town despite the constant sound of artillery exchanges, gunfire and drones buzzing overhead.

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old boy and a 70-year-old man were killed during Russia’s barrage of the town.

On a visit to Bakhmut on Wednesday, an Agence France-Presse team saw smoke coming from the northern part of Bakhmut.

A Ukrainian military vehicle was targeted by a Russian strike on Tuesday in the west of the town, and on Wednesday AFP saw bloodstained snow at the scene.

A piece of what appeared to be human flesh lay next to shattered glass.

Outside the war-ravaged town, Ukrainian soldiers have been busy fortifying positions.

The river that splits Bakhmut in two has become a key dividing line in the fighting.