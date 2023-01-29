Embattled residents at Ukraine front desperate for water

BAKHMUT - First Ms Valentyna’s gas supply was cut when Russia’s invasion came to Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Then shelling destroyed power lines. By August, she and her daughter Natalia no longer had water.

As the fighting intensified – making the battle for the city the longest and most grinding of the nearly year-long war – the pair replaced gas and electricity with wood and coal.

But when it became too dangerous to reach the well in their eastern neighbourhood, which has seen some of the worst fighting in the war, they finally undertook the treacherous journey across the Bakhmutovka River to flee the besieged city.

“A week ago it was possible to live there, but not any more,” said Ms Natalia, 52, as she and her 73-year-old mother waited at a humanitarian hub to be evacuated.

They are just two among some 8,000 Bakhmut residents whose precarious existence in the city has been thrown into even greater uncertainty since water supplies were fully cut in October.

The city, which had a population of 70,000 before the war, had been battling to keep water flowing since March, when shelling knocked out a canal that was one of the main sources, along with two wells.

The authorities tried to repair power lines key to pumping water into treatment plants and tanks or employ workarounds, but efforts stalled as shelling mounted.

“Drinking water is now supplied to the city entirely by volunteers,” the deputy head of the Bakhmut military administration, Mr Oleksandr Marchenko, told AFP.

At one humanitarian hub last week, a line of volunteers passed a nearly endless stream of multi-litre bottles of water into the space packed with residents huddled on benches and holding steaming cups of tea.