Zelensky says situation on front in eastern Ukraine is getting tougher

KYIV - The situation on the front lines in eastern Ukraine has become tougher as Russian forces step up an offensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday in another gloomy military assessment from Kyiv.

Russia has gained momentum on the battlefield.

It has announced advances north and south of the city of Bakhmut, its main target for months.

Locations of reported fighting clearly indicate incremental Russian advances.

“A definite increase has been noted in the offensive operations of the occupiers on the front in the east of our country. The situation has become tougher,” Mr Zelensky said in a evening video address.

Mr Zelensky said the Russians were trying to make gains that they could show on the first anniversary of the war on Feb 24.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar earlier said fierce fighting continued in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are trying to gain ground near the strategic logistics hub of Lyman.

Ms Malyar, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said despite heavy losses the Russians were also pressing ahead with an offensive near the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Russian forces were driven out of Lyman in October.

“Fierce fighting rages in the east. The enemy is trying to expand the area of its offensive in the Lyman sector. It is making powerful attempts to break through our defences,” said Ms Malyar.

She added that Ukrainian forces were holding out against an opponent that had more troops and weapons.

“Despite heavy losses, the Russian invaders are also continuing their offensive in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka sectors,” she said.

Kramatorsk strike

Meanwhile, a Russian rocket destroyed an apartment building in the eastern city of Kramatorsk late on Wednesday.

At least two people were killed and seven injured, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

“Rescuers, law enforcement and public utilities are working at the scene to go through the rubble of the destroyed building.

It is likely that people are still underneath,” he said.

At least 44 people were killed last month when a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the eastern city of Dnipro.

Mr Kyrylenko posted a picture which appeared to show a four-storey building that had suffered major damage.

Radio Free Europe’s Ukrainian outlet published a brief video clip which showed rescuers working under floodlights as snow fell on the rubble.

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of indiscriminately shelling civilian infrastructure, a charge Moscow routinely rejects.

Last April, Ukraine said 57 people died when a Russian missile hit the train station in Kramatorsk.

Moscow denied responsibility, saying the missile was Ukrainian. REUTERS