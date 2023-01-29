Disappearing barbecues show global beef demand is under pressure

WASHINGTON – The world’s consumers have been cutting back on meat-eating since the early days of the pandemic. In 2022, the demand hit came for beef, and even as inflation cools, all signs point to continued pressure this year, especially in some of the world’s most carnivorous nations.

It’s not uncommon to see meat buying slide during downturns for the economy. What’s striking is that demand is falling faster in many of the countries where beef has traditionally been the protein of choice. In Brazil, consumption was on its way to a record low in 2022. US shoppers have cut back on purchases by more than 4 per cent in the past year, NielsenIQ data show, while British sales of beef roasts and steaks have tumbled.

Perhaps no one place better captures the trend than Argentina. The Argentine barbecue, or asado as the locals say, is so tightly woven into the national fabric that even through some of the worst recessions, consumption has proven resilient to belt-tightening. Recent soaring prices in the nation long famed for eating more beef than almost anywhere else are forcing consumers to trade down to chicken, which is now vying for the title of the country’s top protein.

Mr Omar Anibal Sosa, a 41-year-old father of three who lives in Buenos Aires, is wistful when he remembers his last asado – more than a month back, which in Argentina feels like a lifetime ago. He can remember the menu – he reluctantly substituted once-irreplaceable short ribs and flank with low-quality cuts of skirt steak, along with chicken and pork. And he bought the beef by asking the butcher to cut him a meagre steak or two, rather than, as is traditional, placing his order by the kilo.

“I used to fire up the grill every weekend,” said Mr Sosa, who works as a church handyman and delivery driver.

“Today, barbecuing is a luxury,” he said.

For 2023, the US Department of Agriculture predicts roughly flat consumption worldwide. In some of the biggest beef markets, though, there’s a pronounced slide. In Argentina, the agency sees a drop of more than 2 per cent. A decline of almost 5 per cent is expected for the United States.

It can be tricky to accurately capture the demand drop, because most forecasters take meat production as the basis of their consumption estimates. Some of the best measures of waning interest in beef come from a combination of tracking retail sales and anecdotal information.

Faltering demand signals headwinds for the world’s major beef producers including JBS SA and Tyson Foods Inc. The companies have also battled herd-shrinking droughts, higher input costs and increasing pressure from investors to produce meat more sustainably.

The pressure on beef demand is welcome news for the planet. By some measures, agriculture accounts for more global greenhouse gas emissions than transport, thanks in large part to livestock production.

At Made in Hackney, a vegan community cookery school in east London, founder Sarah Bentley says she has noticed an evolution in people’s attitudes since setting up the school a decade ago. Lentils, once considered unfashionable and “a bit hippy”, are now a big hit among her patrons. Cooking classes get booked up quickly. Most students aren’t vegan or vegetarian, but they’re curious about affordable eating, she said.

“You can’t argue with the price point,” Ms Bentley said.