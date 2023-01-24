Inflation is cooling, leaving America asking: What comes next?

NEW YORK - Martin Bate, a 31-year-old transportation planner in Fort Worth, Texas, spent the middle of 2022 feeling that he was “treading water” as high gas prices, climbing food costs and the prospect of a big rent increase chipped away at his finances.

Since then, he has received a promotion and a raise that amounted to 12 per cent. Gas prices have fallen, and local housing costs have moderated enough that next month he is moving into a nicer apartment that costs less per square foot than his current place.

“My personal situation has improved a good amount,” Mr Bate said, explaining that he’s feeling cautious but hopeful about the economy. “It’s looking like it might shape out all right.”

People across the country are finally experiencing some relief from what had been a relentless rise in living costs. After repeated false dawns in 2021 and early 2022 – when price increases slowed only to accelerate again – signs that inflation is genuinely turning a corner have begun to accumulate.

Inflation has slowed on an annual basis for six consecutive months, dipping to 6.5 per cent after peaking at about 9 per cent in the summer, partly as gas has become cheaper. But the deceleration is true even after volatile food and fuel are stripped out: So-called core consumer prices have climbed 0.3 per cent or less for each of the past three months. That’s faster than the 0.2 per cent month-to-month changes that were typical before the pandemic but much slower than the 0.9 per cent peak in April 2021.

America may have reached an inflection point on inflation at last. The question now centers on what will happen next.

Some economists expect inflation to remain stubbornly faster than before the pandemic, while others anticipate a steep deceleration. Some anticipate something in between. Which prospect plays out matters enormously: The speed and scope of the inflation cooldown will inform how high Federal Reserve policymakers raise rates, how long they leave them elevated and how much pain they inflict on the economy.

For now, the staggering uncertainty has prompted Fed officials to come out in favour of further slowing – but not stopping – their interest rate increases at their Jan 31 and Feb 1 meeting. Officials pulled back from their previous three-quarter-point increases to a half-point move in December, and many support raising rates this time by just a quarter-point.

Moving more gradually would give policymakers more of a chance to see how the economy was developing, lessening the risk that they drive the economy off a cliff.

“If you’re on a road trip and you encounter foggy weather or a dangerous highway, it’s a good idea to slow down,” Lorie Logan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said during a speech last week. The same considerations that prompted central bankers to decelerate in December “suggest slowing the pace further at the upcoming meeting.”

As officials and economists try to figure out what will happen with inflation, the fate of everyday Americans hangs in the balance. If the Fed slows down the economy too much in its bid to control prices and causes a steeper recession than is necessary, people will pay with their jobs.

But if continued rapid price increases chip away at pay gains and erode savings, that will also leave households worse off.

“I do worry about the future, I have to say,” said Karen Loeb, a 71-year-old adjunct sociology professor in Amherst, Massachusetts. She has been shopping at thrift stores and baking her own challah after watching the prices of goods and groceries rocket higher over the past two years.