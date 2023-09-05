LNG ensures energy security as S’pore works on decarbonisation goals: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - Singapore continues to welcome global energy traders, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) players, to set up operations here even as it doubles down on efforts to decarbonise and meet its goals to tackle climate change, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said on Tuesday.

He added that the Republic takes a pragmatic approach to the energy transition and believes that natural gas will continue to serve as a reliable source of energy until fully replaced by carbon-free fuels such as hydrogen.

Dr Tan, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Gastech 2023 conference, said without natural gas, it would be challenging for many countries to achieve the dual objectives of energy security and decarbonisation.

“That is why we have continued to facilitate the growth of the natural gas sector within Singapore, and encouraged leading international traders to anchor your activities here,” he said.

Natural gas plays an important role in Singapore’s energy mix - it powers around 95 per cent of the country’s electricity supply. Most of it is piped from Malaysia and Indonesia, but an increasing amount of the gas is now being shipped in its liquefied form from places as far as the United States, Qatar and Australia.

Other sources of power generation – including solar, biomass and municipal waste – accounted for 2.9 per cent, followed by coal at 1.2 per cent and petroleum products such as diesel and fuel oil at 1 per cent, according to Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA).

Gas-fired power generation has also picked up in many other countries worldwide, doubling the volume of global LNG trade between 2015 and 2022.

Dr Tan said natural gas consumption in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to double to more than 1,600 billion cubic m by 2050, from 2020 levels. South-east Asia is expected to become a net gas importer by 2025 as natural gas demand exceeds production.

Hence, Singapore has been investing in a strong LNG ecosystem, establishing itself as a leading LNG trading and bunkering hub in Asia.

A total of 60 LNG traders operate in Singapore, including the world’s top 10 global energy traders. In 2022, about US$240 billion (S$326 billion) worth of LNG trades flowed through Singapore - equivalent in value to about 50 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product.

Singapore’s LNG terminal, operated by SLNG Corporation, had begun operations in 2013 with a throughput capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) but can now handle up to 9.6 mtpa.

Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister, said: “We are studying the need to further expand our LNG infrastructure, given domestic electricity demand growth and regional trade flows of gas.”

While these investments would add significantly to Singapore’s capabilities in the LNG value chain, the country also needs to invest in building a strong core of local LNG trading professionals, he said.

“With that in mind, Enterprise Singapore launched the Leadership Development Initiative for LNG trading,” he said, adding that major oil and gas companies such as Chevron and TotalEnergies have joined the programme.