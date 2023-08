Canadian wildfire emissions are double previous record as flames rage on

OTTAWA - Forest fires in Canada this year have released 290 million tonnes of carbon, doubling a previous annual record, and emissions are set to rise as hundreds of blazes remain active across the country, according to the EU’s Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service.

The estimated emissions from Canadian fires account for over 25 per cent of the global total for 2023 to date, and are well above the previous Canadian record of 138 million tonnes registered in 2014, Copernicus said on Thursday. Satellite monitoring of emissions began in 2003.

This year’s wildfire season is also the worst on record for area burned, with about 131,000 sq km already scorched across eastern and western Canada.

That’s about the size of Greece, and greater than the combined area burned in 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2022, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketed several major cities this year, including New York City and Toronto, and prompted public health authorities to issued air quality alerts.

Wildfire smoke is linked to higher rates of heart attacks, strokes, and more visits to emergency rooms for respiratory conditions.

Nearly all of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories have been impacted by wildfires.

On Thursday, there were more than 1,040 fires burning in Canada, with about 660 considered out of control.

“As fire emissions from boreal regions typically peak at the end of July and early August, the total is still likely to continue rising for some more weeks and we will continue to monitor,” said Dr Mark Parrington, a senior scientist at Copernicus.