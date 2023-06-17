Canada wildfires turn up heat for PM Trudeau to act on climate change

OTTAWA – Canada’s enormous wildfires and the acrid haze they have spread across North America have widened a schism in the country’s politics.

While politicians in Alberta and Saskatchewan – Canada’s oil-producing heartland – and Conservatives in Ottawa can no longer deny climate change, they continue to stand in the way of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ambitions.

That could leave one of the world’s biggest fossil fuel producers without a credible pathway to reduce carbon emissions at the same time that the impact of climate change sends its forests up in smoke.

The fires have burned through more than 5.2 million ha, an area twice the size of Massachusetts, putting this year on track to be the worst on record.

As the blazes force tens of thousands from their homes and cloud the air with toxic smoke, Canada’s opposition leader has called for an end to the country’s carbon tax.

Mr Trudeau’s chief rival, the populist Conservative Pierre Poilievre, spoke for hours in Parliament last week in an attempt to stall the ruling Liberal Party’s budget.

During his speech, he reiterated one of his signature promises should the Tories regain power: “Technology, not taxes.”

The pledge, which resonates deeply with Mr Poilievre’s base in the Prairie provinces, illustrates the challenges ahead for Mr Trudeau as he attempts to neutralise the country’s carbon emissions by mid-century.

Canada has the world’s third-largest nationally proven crude reserves, and oil and gas represent as much as 7 per cent of the country’s GDP and a fifth of its goods exports.

While the record-breaking wildfires have driven home the costs of climate inaction, politicians are still seizing upon the fears of Canadians about the short-term costs of action.

Because Canada has a very carbon-intensive economy, many voters, carbon-producing industries and the politicians who are allied with them have been resistant to climate policy, said Dr Kathryn Harrison, a political science professor who studies environmental policy at the University of British Columbia.

Mr Trudeau has pledged to cut emissions by 40 per cent to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by the end of this decade and reach net zero by 2050.

But Dr Harrison sees two major political barriers to reaching those goals.