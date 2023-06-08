The Straits Times
International
Singapore
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Smoke from Canada wildfires blanket New York in haze
Air quality alerts were issued as record-breaking smog delayed flights and postponed sporting events.
https://str.sg/i3QM
Visitors at Summit One Vanderbilt looking out at a smoke shrouded Manhattan as wildfires in Canada continue to blanket the city on June 7, 2023, in New York City.
PHOTO: AFP
People taking photos of the sun as smoke from the wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People wearing masks as they wait for the tramway to Roosevelt Island as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the area on June 7, 2023 in New York City.
PHOTO: AFP
A man wearing a mask is seen walking by Long Island City in Queens as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada hang over New York City on June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk at 6th Avenue as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada blanket New York City on June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person walking dogs along the Brooklyn promenade as the Manhattan skyline is shrouded in haze and smoke which drifted south from wildfires in Canada, in New York City, on June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People wearing costumes as they walk in Times Square as Manhattan is shrouded in haze and smoke which drifted south from wildfires in Canada, in New York City, on June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person sitting on a lookout in Long Island City in Queens, as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada blanket New York City, on June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People play outdoor basketball in Brooklyn Bridge Park as the Lower Manhattan skyline is obscured by hazy skies on June 7, 2023 in New York City.
PHOTO: AFP
Lifeguards watch over a nearly empty Orchard Beach in the Bronx amid haze from wildfire smoke on June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
