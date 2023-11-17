Apec must pull together to make a faster switch to clean energy, says PM Lee

SAN FRANCISCO – Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) economies can hit clean energy goals faster by deploying new technologies and new financial models, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at an informal dialogue between Apec leaders on sustainability issues on Nov 16.

There is a great deal that the Apec economies can collectively do to accelerate progress on climate change, PM Lee told fellow leaders, who are trying to hasten the use of clean energy while also keeping the path open to sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Apec nations account for nearly 40 per cent of the world’s population and 50 per cent of its GDP, but contribute 60 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and 65 per cent of carbon emissions.

Speaking at the annual Apec summit, PM Lee said investing in promising new technologies, like low-carbon hydrogen, was one way.

“But new technologies have to be deployed at scale to become affordable and no economy can do this alone,” he said, adding that Singapore is seeking partners to scale up supply chains for its low-carbon hydrogen strategy.

Low-carbon hydrogen is a fuel that is made in a way that creates little to no greenhouse gas emissions compared with the conventional fossil-based hydrogen.

PM Lee also drew attention to the need to develop a high-integrity carbon market. Carbon credits allow companies to offset their CO2 emissions, but they are sometimes abused, letting companies claim polluting products as “carbon-neutral”.

“We need clearer and more harmonised rules, requirements and standards around carbon credits,” he said.

He also suggested pooling resources to overcome the high cost of clean energy transition, noting that the Asian Development Bank had estimated that the region will need US$1.7 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) per year in infrastructural investments for climate mitigation and adaptation over the next decade.

“We need to unlock private financing to complement public capital,” PM Lee said, adding that Singapore is tapping industry partners, multilateral development banks and philanthropists to develop a blended finance partnership to catalyse capital for green projects in Asia.