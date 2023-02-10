Anger and grief in Quebec after bus rams daycare centre, killing two

LAVAL, Canada - A driver charged with first-degree murder after ramming his bus into a daycare centre in Canada and killing two children was ordered on Thursday to undergo psychiatric evaluation, as mourners laid flowers and lit candles for the victims.

Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, faces nine counts and is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb 17.

“He is so far presumed fit to appear,” Ms Karine Dalphond, the prosecutor in charge of the case, told AFP.

In the city of Laval, a suburb of Montreal, incomprehension and anger dominated a day after St-Amand drove his bus into the nursery as some parents were dropping off their children.

Mourners – among them Canadian politicians, Laval residents and people who had travelled from other cities – came to lay flowers or stuffed toys and to light candles at the site as well as at a nearby church.

“It’s a terrible tragedy, I’ve been speechless since yesterday,” said Mr Yannick Lebeau, who came with his wife from their home 20km away to pay tribute.

His wife Annick Belisle, a teacher for 20 years, was in tears at his side. She called the deaths “senseless.”

“Words fail me to express how infinitely sad it is, it’s terrible,” said Laval resident and mother of two Veronique Chamberland.

The daycare centre suffered serious damage, with part of its facade broken and covered with plywood.

Debris was still scattered over the ground on Thursday.

Some of the children were trapped under the bus before being freed.