Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously injuring children

OTTAWA - Five children were seriously injured and taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in the city of Laval, just north of Montreal, Canadian media reported.

The cause or circumstances around the crash were not immediately clear, but the bus driver was taken into custody by Laval police, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Parents who witnessed the collision said it looked like it could have been on purpose.

“I helped subdue the driver who got off the bus,” one father told Radio Canada, crying.

His wife said the man was “half undressed” and both saw him “ram deliberately into the daycare.”

CBC said that about 80 kids under the age of five attend the daycare facility.

Several children became trapped under the vehicle after it slammed into the building at around 8.30am, officials said.

“We count at the moment eight seriously injured,” emergency services official Marianne Lessard told AFP, even as rescue operations continued.

Images of the scene showed the bus smashed into a side of the building, which is not located near the road or a parking lot.

Part of the roof was seen collapsed on top of the front of the vehicle.

“A large perimeter has been deployed” around the partly-destroyed building, Laval police told AFP.