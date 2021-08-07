National Day 2021: Get active with an exercise playmat

SINGAPORE - Keeping fit while staying at home has become the new normal, with many finding new ways to work out. This National Day, with Sport Singapore's ActiveHealth playmat, there’s another way to try out new exercises and monitor your fitness.

The intention behind the multi-purpose playmat is to get friends and family to participate in workouts together.

The brightly coloured mat has exercises and games suitable for all ages and abilities - from virtual fitness assessments to strength-related exercises.

The Straits Times tried out the mat with the help of Active Health Coach, Susan Lok, who explained that the mat was designed with the pandemic in mind, to help people exercise more and encourage Singaporeans to take ownership of their health.

The 100,000 mats made available by Sport Singapore were quickly snapped up.

If you were able to get your hands on one, you can learn more about the mat and sign up for health and fitness workshops at the ActiveSG website.