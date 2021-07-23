GetActive! Singapore moves to hybrid format amid tightened Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - The GetActive! Singapore (GASG) campaign will proceed this year despite tightened Covid-19 restrictions resulting from a return to phase 2 (heightened alert) - albeit in a hybrid format.

Into its sixth year, GASG 2021, organised by Sport Singapore, will feature a host of virtual events like fitness and dance workshops, event livestreaming and online campaigns from Friday (July 23) to Aug 8.

The GASG Workout this year will be a part of the National Day 2021's Dance of the Nation initiative to get members of the public to submit videos of their dance workouts.

Other activities include the Active Enabler Programmes (AEP) which support ground-up proposals for sports activities and the Nurture Kids Campaign to engage preschoolers and their families through sports.

GameOn Nila, an in-app game within the ActiveSG app, will also give the public a chance to win prizes by completing activities at selected nature discovery trails.

While most of the Pesta Sukan programmes, which typically see individuals and teams competing in 28 sports, will be cancelled or postponed, six events will go ahead with both virtual and physical elements in August.

They include a 56km Run and 5.6km swim at ActiveSG sports facilities, subject to safe management measures.

The inaugural Seniors' Sports Day, which will comprise online workshops for various sports like pickleball, qi gong and table tennis, ensures GASG 2021 has activities that cater to all ages and abilities.

Another new addition to this year's edition is the Start With 60 campaign that encourages the public to keep fit with at least 60 seconds of exercise each day.

The campaign was launched by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Friday (July 23) through a virtual event, which was also attended by over 400 members of the local sports fraternity including former Olympians C. Kunalan (athletics), Mark Chay (swimming) and Lee Wung Yew (shooting), as well as SportCares beneficiaries and Team Nila volunteers.

Noting that it has been a challenging year, Sport Singapore chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said: "More than ever, GetActive! Singapore at this time, provides an all-important platform to uplift communities and inspire the belief and confidence that together, we will emerge stronger."

Mr Tong also called on the public to extend their support to Team Singapore's 23-member contingent at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"To all our 23 Olympic Games athletes and another ten who will be attending the Paralympics later, I'm so very proud of you… This is a proud moment for sports in Singapore," he said.

"I wish all of you the very best. Do your very best! Show the world who Singapore is and show the world what Singapore is made of!"

Members of the public who wish to pen their support for the athletes can do so at this website.