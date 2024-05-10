‘We deserve to have fun too’: Visually impaired gamers cheer new software that lets them hear obstacles

SINGAPORE – Like many other children and teenagers, Josh Tseng spent some of his adolescent years playing video games such as Pokemon, Minecraft, and Team Fortress 2.

However, he was robbed of this joy as his eyesight began to gradually deteriorate due to congenital glaucoma. By the age of 16, he was unable to read or write.

Thanks to a new software, however, Mr Tseng, 27, and other visually impaired individuals like him can continue to enjoy the thrill of some first-person shooter (FPS) games, such as Counter-Strike 2.

The JBL Quantum Guide Play software uses advanced artificial intelligence to process in-game visuals, and translate them into audio cues, said Ms Lee Yeeling, senior director of Asia consumer marketing in the Asia-Pacific region at Harman International. Harman is the parent company of audio equipment manufacturer JBL.

“The software allows visually impaired gamers to rely on sound for navigation and gameplay,” said Ms Lee in an interview with The Straits Times, adding that it utilises spatial audio technology, which gives players a three-dimensional audio experience that reflects the players’ surroundings.

Launched on April 4, the software is free to download and was developed by JBL in collaboration with non-profit organisation AbleGamers. The latter, which aims to improve accessibility in the gaming space, contributed two years’ worth of research and facilitated testing with visually impaired gamers.

With the software, players will be aurally alerted to the presence of in-game obstacles such as crates and cars, enemies, and teammates, with different sounds, like clicks and beeps, which are customisable.

Although the software works only with Counter-Strike 2 currently, it will be made open-source soon, according to the software’s website. This means other companies and developers can modify and implement it in their games.

In October 2023, Mr Tseng - whose vision is less than five per cent in both eyes - and Singaporean paralympic swimmer Sophie Soon were approached to be part of a global group of test gamers that helped with the software development. The duo gave very valuable feedback, said Ms Lee.