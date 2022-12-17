FTX was engaged in a ‘massive, years-long fraud’: US prosecutors

NEW YORK - Sam Bankman-Fried’s lies, US prosecutors say, stretched back to the very beginning.

From the founding of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2019, Bankman-Fried engaged in widespread fraud, federal authorities charged on Tuesday, and used his customers’ deposits to finance his political activities, buy lavish real estate and invest in other companies.

According to civil and criminal charges filed against Bankman-Fried in the Southern District of New York, he repeatedly lied to customers, investors and lenders about the structure of his business empire and how he handled the billions of dollars in funds that crypto users deposited in his exchange.

In a 13-page criminal indictment, Bankman-Fried was charged with eight counts, including wire fraud against customers and lenders, as well as conspiracy to defraud the United States and violate campaign finance laws. A civil complaint filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) laid out a detailed narrative of FTX’s collapse, claiming that for three years Bankman-Fried had misappropriated billions in customer deposits to fund his business and political activities.

The charges against Bankman-Fried came on one of the most dramatic days in the rapidly unfolding collapse of FTX, which has rocked the crypto industry. In Washington, the company’s new chief executive officer, who took over when the firm filed for bankruptcy, testified in Congress, laying out the myriad management failures that contributed to the exchange’s implosion. In Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried appeared in court for the first time, having spent the night in a police cell after being arrested at his home on Dec 12. He was denied bail and will remain in custody.

The arrest surprised the FTX founder and his parents, who were visiting him, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Bankman-Fried was taken away in handcuffs.

Bankman-Fried appeared in Magistrate Court, dressed in a blue suit and white shirt, eschewing his usual disheveled outfit of shorts and a T-shirt. He was escorted inside by police, while his parents, Stanford Law School professors Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, sat in the rear of the gallery.

The lead prosecutor for Bahamian authorities, Franklyn Williams, argued that Bankman-Fried was a flight risk, with sufficient financial resources to escape the country. A lawyer for Bankman-Fried said his decision to remain in the Bahamas after FTX collapsed showed he had no intention to flee, adding that Bankman-Fried required medication for depression and attention deficit disorder.

The court’s chief magistrate, Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, ruled that Bankman-Fried should remain in custody. He was allowed a few minutes with his parents, who embraced him in a long hug as the courtroom was cleared.

Bankman-Fried’s arrest was a stunning fall from grace for an executive who was once described as a modern-day John Pierpont Morgan, and became a darling of big investors in Silicon Valley and a prolific Democratic Party donor. These days, Bankman-Fried, 30, is more often likened to Bernie Madoff, the fraudster who orchestrated a notorious Ponzi scheme.

As FTX collapsed, the SEC said in its complaint, investors were kept in the dark about what was going on. Federal prosecutors said Bankman-Fried’s lenders were also kept in the dark. And hundreds of thousands of FTX customers around the world were kept in the dark, too – only to find out that their money was gone.

“Bankman-Fried was orchestrating a massive, years-long fraud, diverting billions of dollars of the trading platform’s customer funds for his own personal benefit and to help grow his crypto empire,” the SEC said.